Bemidji State University announced its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester, and four local students earned the honor: Megan Fehrenbach of Silver Lake; and Cody Arlt, Brett Baumgarten and Alexandria Zeuli of Hutchinson. Students had to complete 12 credits and achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or better to be named to the dean's list.
BSU also announced its president's lists for the spring 2021 semester, and Hutchinson's Ciaran McGraw was on the list. Students had to complete 12 credits and achieve a 4.0 GPA to earn this honor.