Bemidji State University announced its dean's and president's lists for the fall 2021 semester, and several local students were honored.
Tate Card of Hutchinson was named to the dean's list. Students had to achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 credits to earn this recognition.
Three local students were named to the president's list: Brett Baumgarten and Cassandra Tisdell of Hutchinson, and Megan Fehrenbach of Silver Lake. Students had to achieve a 4.0 GPA and be enrolled in at least 12 credits to receive this honor.