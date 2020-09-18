Months after the spring 2020 college semester ended, Bemidji State University announced three local students who graduated from the school. Greta Schierman and Taylor Stockmann of Hutchinson graduated with a bachelor's degree in science, and Robert Hastings of Dassel graduated with a bachelor's degree in science and earned summa cum laude.
Bemidji state announces spring graduates
