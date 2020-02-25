St. Catherine University in St. Paul announced its dean's list for the 2019 fall semester, and Hutchinson's Mackenzie Dettman was on the list. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a 3.667 GPA or better. She is the daughter of Patti and Mike Dettman.
Dettman named to St. Kate's dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
