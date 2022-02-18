Drake University in Des Miones, Iowa, announced its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester, and two local students made the list: Annika Ellefson and Abby Riewer of Hutchinson. Students had to achieve a 3.5 GPA or better to receive this honor.
Drake University in Des Miones, Iowa, announced its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester, and two local students made the list: Annika Ellefson and Abby Riewer of Hutchinson. Students had to achieve a 3.5 GPA or better to receive this honor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.