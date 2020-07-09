Eight local students graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall this past spring, and among them were six who were named to the dean’s list. students who completed 12 or more graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or better were named to the dean’s list and are noted with an asterisk:
Brownton
*Katelyn Plendl, Bachelor of Arts in psychology
Glencoe
*Thalia Otero, Bachelor of Arts in English
Hutchinson
*Amber Messner, Bachelor of Science in elementary education
*Erin Corrigan, Bachelor of Science in management
*Hannah Starke, Bachelor of Science in elementary education
*Madison Hempel, Bachelor of Science in social work
New Auburn
Kayla Steinborn, Bachelor of Science in management
Silver Lake
Kallyssa Klatt, Bachelor of Science in exercise science