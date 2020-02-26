Ellie Larson of Hutchinson, who is in the mechanical engineering program at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, made the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student had to have a 3.4 GPA or better and completed at least 12 credit hours.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Undocumented in Eveleth, Minnesota
- Hannibal Wolong heals using acupuncture
- GIRLS STATE HOCKEY: Tigers down South St. Paul for first consolation championship
- Novel coronavirus not in Minnesota yet
- Fare For All distribution is March 5
- McLeod County Board presses on with $7M Morningside project
- Get involved at the ground level. Party caucuses are Tuesday night in Minnesota.
- SECTION WRESTLING: DC/L sends nine individually to state tournament
- GIRLS HOCKEY: Tigers advance to consolation championship
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services