Esser earns 4.0 at Lake Area Institute

Abby Esser of Hutchinson was named to the 2019 fall semester president's list at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, South Dakota. To earn this honor, full-time students maintained a GPA between 3.5 and 4.0. Esser carried a 4.0 GPA.