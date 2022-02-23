Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester, and two local students were listed: Makenna Einck of Hutchinson and Megan Lipke of Stewart. To receive this honor, students achieved a GPA of 3.7 or better.
Gustavus announces fall dean’s list
Tags
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- John Miller, 83
- Rick Braun, 36
- Brian Stark, 66
- Stewart man dies in Wednesday morning crash on Highway 22
- Brian Stark, 66
- Less waste, better taste: Local Farm to School program offers Hutchinson students fresh milk
- Sir Elton John 'shaken' after private jet suffers mid-air emergency
- Stewart man dies in crash on Highway 22
- Julia Fox claims she was 'stoned' in viral Uncut Gems interview
- Michael Buble's wife is pregnant