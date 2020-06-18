Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter announced its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester, and four local students were listed: Sara Cronk of Dassel, Madalyn Lemke and Tarin Michaelis of Glencoe, and Lillie Ortloff of Hutchinson. To receive this honor, students achieved a GPA of 3.7 or better.
Gustavus announces spring dean’s list
