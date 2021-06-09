Ally Harlander, the daughter of Chad and Darcy Harlander of Hutchinson, was among the graduates during the 106th annual commencement ceremony May 15 for the College of St. Benedict. Harlander received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Harlander graduates from St. Benedict
