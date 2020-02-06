Hausladen graduates from River Falls Stephen Wiblemo Stephen Wiblemo Author email Feb 6, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lester Prairie's Austin Hausladen graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls this past December with a degree in agriculture engineering technology. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Technology Austin Hausladen Lester Prairie University University Of Wisconsin-river Falls December Degree Agriculture Stephen Wiblemo Author email Follow Stephen Wiblemo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesHutchinson man injured in vehicle rolloverHutchinson school bus stuck in ditch FridayAlex Hantge joins the best of the best in Hutchinson girls hockey historyCollaborative agreement brings Meeker Memorial Hospital, Carris-Litchfield clinics closer togetherDANCE: Showstoppers qualify for state in high kickDan Prochnow, 63Take a ride with Hutchinson policeFour injured in three-vehicle crash WednesdayPUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Sheriff's OfficeHutchinson City Council puts a lid on Rec Center leaks Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS