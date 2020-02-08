Hermansen named to Buena Vista dean's list Feb 8, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buena Vista University of Iowa named Shelby Hermansen of Cokato to its dean's list for the 2019 fall semester. To be named to the list, students had to take a minimum of 12 semester hours and achieve a 3.5 GPA or better. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean's List Shelby Hermansen Education University Buena Vista University Of Iowa Gpa Better Student Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesHutchinson man injured in vehicle rolloverHutchinson school bus stuck in ditch FridayTwo Hutchinson doctors are on a mission to save sight and change lives in GuatemalaCounty, city move forward with study analyzing new route around HutchinsonDANCE: Showstoppers qualify for state in high kickTake a ride with Hutchinson policeMarketing firm ChandlerThinks shares findings about HutchinsonMORE TO THE STORY: The last buffalo in McLeod CountyMarilyn Putney, 84Sen. Newman will pen state voter ID bill Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS