Mary Hilgemann of Hutchinson has been listed on the fall 2020 semester dean's list at Mayville State University, Mayville, North Dakota. To receive this honor, she had to complete a minimum of 12 graded credits and achieve a 3.5 GPA or better.
Hilgemann on Mayville dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
