Mary Hilgemann of Hutchinson has been listed on the spring 2020 semester dean's list at Mayville State University, Mayville, North Dakota. To receive this honor, she had to complete a minimum of 12 graded credits and achieve a 3.5 GPA or better.
Hilgemann on Mayville's spring dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County man Steve Soeffker still working toward recovery from COVID
- The ultimate gift, in the wake of a tragedy
- Cervins recognized as a 2020 U of M Farm Family in Meeker County
- Litchfield boy gives the ultimate gift following tragedy
- READER LETTER: My life matters, wear a mask
- Turning a family tradition into sweet success
- Interim health director says McLeod County COVID cases on the rise
- Jane D. Quade, 77
- Butter up: Litchfield's Gerry Kulzer will sculpt Princess Kay, candidates
- Hutchinson City Council: How they voted