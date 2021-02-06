A team of Hutchinson FFA students competed in the Region V CDE contests this past week, and some qualified for state later this spring.
The team of Toby Mohs, Brodix Hooper, Bryce Maki, Michael Stancek and Talon Monson competed in the ag mechanics contest and too third place to qualify for state at the Minnesota FFA Convention. Individually, Mohs place ninth overall.
The Hutchinson floriculture team of Jenevieve Blake, Emily Chatfield, Samantha Mejia and Lydia Nelsen also took third place last week to qualify for state. Blake also finished eighth individually.