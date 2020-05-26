A pair of Hutchinson students planning to attend North Dakota State University in Fargo received scholarships for next fall.
Travis Kruse, son of Gary and Robin Kruse, received the NDSU Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. This scholarship recognizes students who scored 25-28 on the ACT and high academic achievement. Kruse plans to major in pharmacy with a minor in chemistry.
Elizabeth Smith, daughter of Jeffrey and Amy Smith, also received a $1,000 academic scholarship recognizing high academic achievement.