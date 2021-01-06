Peyton Jasken of Hutchinson was among the 560 students named to the Minnesota State Community and Technical College dean's list for the 2020 fall semester. Students on the dean's list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a 3.5-3.99 GPA.
Jasken named to fall dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
