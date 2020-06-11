Peyton Jasken of Hutchinson was among the 735 students named to the Minnesota State Community and Technical College dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. Students on the dean's list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a 3.5-3.99 GPA.
Jasken named to spring dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
