The 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way was crowned Wednesday, and the honor went to Amy Kyllo, 19, of Byron.
Although they did not win the crown, Grace Jeurissen and Elizabeth Krienke, who are both from Lester Prairie and are representing McLeod County in the competition, did not leave empty-handed. Both girls earned scholarships while Krienke was one of two runners-up. And, of course, both will have their likenesses sculpted in a block of butter.
Jeurissen is scheduled for her carving on Sunday, Aug. 25, while Krienke will have her carving made Thursday, Aug. 29. You can watch the carvings and see the final product by visiting the Butter Sculpture Booth in the Dairy Building at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.