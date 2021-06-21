Alexa Kucera of Hutchinson was named to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. Kucera was named to dean's list for the Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students. To earn this honor, she had to achieve a 3.6 GPA or better.
Kucera named on Nebraska dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
