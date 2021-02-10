Alexa Kucera of Hutchinson was among the 6,800 students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to be named to the fall 2020 semester dean's list. Kucera was named to dean's list for the Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students. To earn this honor, she had to achieve a 3.6 GPA or better.
Kucera named on Nebraska dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Burgarts say bon voyage to Bonfire Bar & Grille
- Burgarts say bon voyage to Bonfire Bar & Grille
- The Weeknd wants Meduza collaboration
- McLeod Treatment Programs served last resident in 2020
- Hutchinson Chamber, Jaycees announce 2020 Community Award recipients
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Remington J. Harder, 22
- Intersection of trouble? Calls for change to 12/34 intersection collide with reality
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Sprinkler systems holds off Sunday fire in Hutchinson Enterprise Center