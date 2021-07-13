The University of Minnesota, Morris, announced its graduates for the 2021 spring semester, and Cora Kuras of Silver Lake earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education and psychology.
Kuras graduates from Morris
Tags
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- The Huskies' newest pitcher has been rock solid
- It's a Toenjes repeat as Claudia succeeds sister Cecilia as Miss Litchfield
- Watercade parade grand marshal Dean Krug really delivers
- Man formerly of Hutchinson dies in assault
- Jimmy Noplos, 44
- Colleen Carlson, 66
- 'My life has changed a lot': Cecilia Toenjes nears end of Miss Litchfield reign
- Faith Lutheran Church Women are replanting an old tradition with their garden tour
- Two arrested after burglary report, helicopter search near Silver Lake
- Stephanie Hoikka, 47