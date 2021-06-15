Ellie Larson of Hutchinson was among the more than 100 students at Rochester Institute of Technology to be named an outstanding undergraduate scholar for the 2020-21 school year. This honor recognizes the top 1% of undergraduate students who are able to maintain a high standard of academic excellence while also giving back to their community through civic or volunteer work, conducting research, or being engaged in co-op or work in their field of study.
Larson named outstanding undergraduate at RIT
