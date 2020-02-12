Kylie Lawson of Hutchinson was among more than 500 graduates who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point during winter commencement this past December. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in biology.
Most Popular
Articles
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- J-turns, roundabouts and more in Glencoe?
- McLeod County commissioners question Morningside project expenses
- Two Hutchinson doctors are on a mission to save sight and change lives in Guatemala
- County, city move forward with study analyzing new route around Hutchinson
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Marketing firm ChandlerThinks shares findings about Hutchinson
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- St. Paul Pioneer Press owner purchases Leader, Independent Review, others
- Douglas Johnson, 60