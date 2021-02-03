Jacob Lenz of Hutchinson was among more than 2,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students who graduated this past December. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Iowa's Trippie College of Business.
Lenz graduates from University of Iowa
