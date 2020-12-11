Minnesota State University-Mankato awarded 1,796 degrees at the end of its fall 2020 semester, and several local students were among the graduates.
Some students also earned special recognition. Students who graduated summa cum laude achieved a 3.8 GPA or better, magna cum laude achieved a minimum 3.5 or 3.6 GPA, and cum laude a minimum 3.3 or 3.4 GPA.
Brownton:
- Erika Mielke, Bachelor of Science, RN baccalaureate completion, magna cum laude
- Emily Muetzel, Bacehlor of Science in accounting, summa cum laude
- Kaitlyn Totushek, Master of Accounting
Dassel:
- Claire Gillman, Bachelor of Science in aviation
Glencoe:
- Rachel Bonderman, Bachelor of Fine Arts, magna cum laude
- Ashley Schaefer, Master of Science in communication disorders
- Colt Trebesch, Master of Science in elementary education
Hutchinson:
- Brian Bertness, Master of Mathematics
- Nickolas Campa, Master of Science in school psychology
- Morgan Ebert, Bachler of Science in social work, magna cum laude
- David Emigh, Bachelor of Science in construction management, cum laude
- Benjamin Huebner, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice
- Wade McDonald, Master of Science in education technology
- Erica Metzger, Bachelor of Fine Arts, cum laude
- Kyle Randall, Bachelor of Science in computer information technology, cum laude
- Dylan Reid, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, cum laude