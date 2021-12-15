Minnesota State University-Mankato awarded 2,276 degrees at the end of its fall 2021 semester, and several local students were among the graduates.
Some students also earned special recognition. Students who graduated summa cum laude achieved a 3.8 GPA or better, magna cum laude achieved a minimum 3.6 GPA, and cum laude a minimum 3.4 GPA.
Brownton:
- Boyd Draeger, Bachelor of Science in construction management
Dassel:
- Amanda Grady, Bachelor of Science in rec, parks and leisure services
- Tate Marschall, Bachelor of Science in law enforcement, magna cum laude
Glencoe:
- Chelsea Bandas, Bachelor of Science in marketing
- Sarah Bandas, Bachelor of Science in family consumer science
- Jacob Blahowski, Associate of Arts in liberal studies
- Rachel Bonderman, Bachelor of Fine Arts in art, magna cum laude
- Francis Kalenberg, Associate of Arts in liberal studies
- Madelynn Kjenstad, Bachelor of Science in international business
- Cassandra Morris, graduate certificate in special education: learning disability, magna cum laude; and Master of Science in special education, magna cum laude
Hutchinson:
- Jada Koepke, Bachelor of Science in RN baccalaureate completion
- Shelly Reiten, Bachelor of Science in RN baccalaureate completion
- Kristopher Wallyn, Bachelor of Science in manufacturing engineering tech, magna cum laude