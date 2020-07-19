Concordia College of Moorhead recently announced its scholarship recipients for the upcoming school year, and two local students were among those awarded: Ashley Hanson, the daughter of Jory and Carrie Hanson of Hutchinson; Connor Sturges, the son of Jason and Mandy Sturges of Hutchinson.
Local students given Concordia scholarships
Stephen Wiblemo
