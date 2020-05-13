Minnesota State University Moorhead will award degrees to nearly 700 undergraduate students and 200 graduate students this spring, and among them are several local people.
Hutchinson:
- Lydia Bedgood, Bachelor of Social Work, cum laude
- Ela Jaeger, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish
Litchfield:
- Jake Jones, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies
- Ashley Walters, Bachelor of Science in speech/language/hearing science, magna cum laude
- Tyler Warren, Master of Science in educational leadership
Cokato:
- Cameron Rosenau, associate degree in liberal arts
- Henry Von Ohlen, Bachelor of Arts in animation