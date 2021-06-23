The following were among those who graduated from North Dakota State University in spring 2021. Students with an asterisk by their name graduated with honors. To earn honors, a student had to have a 3.5 GPA or better.

Dassel:

  • Carson Todd Lindell, Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics

Hutchinson:

  • *Andrew Therman Elliott, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering
  • *Nicholas John Haffley, Bachelor of Science in biological sciences
  • Tyler Robert Ray Lenz, Bachelor of Science in mathematics
  • *Cody Dale Ortloff, Bachelor of Science in statistics
  • Riley James Steenhoek, Doctor of pharmacy

Silver Lake:

  • Jayden Paul Lachermeier, Bachelor of Science in construction management
  • *Arlene Olivia Nowak, Bachelor of Science in social science education

