The following were among those who graduated from North Dakota State University in spring 2021. Students with an asterisk by their name graduated with honors. To earn honors, a student had to have a 3.5 GPA or better.
Dassel:
- Carson Todd Lindell, Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics
Hutchinson:
- *Andrew Therman Elliott, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering
- *Nicholas John Haffley, Bachelor of Science in biological sciences
- Tyler Robert Ray Lenz, Bachelor of Science in mathematics
- *Cody Dale Ortloff, Bachelor of Science in statistics
- Riley James Steenhoek, Doctor of pharmacy
Silver Lake:
- Jayden Paul Lachermeier, Bachelor of Science in construction management
- *Arlene Olivia Nowak, Bachelor of Science in social science education