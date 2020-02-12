North Dakota State University announced its list of 2019 fall graduates, and several local students were among those listed. Some students also graduated with honors, which is indicated by an asterisk next to their name. These students earned a 3.5 GPA or better.

Buffalo Lake: Alexander Girodat, Bachelor of Science in sport management

Cokato: Bryan Clemen, Master of Science in human development and family science

Darwin: *Mariah Hoff, Bachelor of Science in nursing; *Grace Zobel, Bachelor of Science in nursing

Dassel: Ryan Bjork, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering

Glencoe: Rachel Voigt, Bachelor of Science in history; *Tristian Weber, Bachelor of Science in construction management

Grove City: Anthony Johnson, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering

Hutchinson: Riley Steenhoek, Bachelor of Science in pharmaceutical sciences

Litchfield: Hannah Nurmi, Master of Education

Silver Lake: Nathan Yurek, Bachelor of Science in accounting

Tags

Recommended for you