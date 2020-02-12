North Dakota State University announced its list of 2019 fall graduates, and several local students were among those listed. Some students also graduated with honors, which is indicated by an asterisk next to their name. These students earned a 3.5 GPA or better.
Buffalo Lake: Alexander Girodat, Bachelor of Science in sport management
Cokato: Bryan Clemen, Master of Science in human development and family science
Darwin: *Mariah Hoff, Bachelor of Science in nursing; *Grace Zobel, Bachelor of Science in nursing
Dassel: Ryan Bjork, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering
Glencoe: Rachel Voigt, Bachelor of Science in history; *Tristian Weber, Bachelor of Science in construction management
Grove City: Anthony Johnson, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering
Hutchinson: Riley Steenhoek, Bachelor of Science in pharmaceutical sciences
Litchfield: Hannah Nurmi, Master of Education
Silver Lake: Nathan Yurek, Bachelor of Science in accounting