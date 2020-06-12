North Dakota State University announced its list of 2020 spring graduates, and several local students were among those listed. Some students also graduated with honors, which is indicated by an asterisk next to their name. These students earned a 3.5 GPA or better.
Hutchinson: Ryan Duehn, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; *Stephanie Jensen, Bachelor of Science in dietetics; Andrew Ortloff, Bachelor of Science in sport management; *Natalie Shimpa, Bachelor of Science in dietetics
Plato: Jeremy Dalow, Master of Science in biology
Silver Lake: *Joshua Yurek, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering