Ridgewater College

Ridgewater College announced the names of its fall and spring semester graduates. Students with a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.74 graduated with honors, students with a grade-point average of 3.75 to 3.99 graduated with high honors, and students with a grade-point average of 4.0 graduated with highest honors.

BROWNTON:

  • Hayden Berge, electrician honors
  • Alexander Haflund, electrician
  • Kade Haflund, communication studies
  • Caitlin Krzmarzick, multimedia design technology
  • Cassandra Medina, education paraprofessional and early childhood special education, high honors
  • Lane Miller, farm operation and management, high honors
  • Maxwell Petersen, farm operation and management
  • Sarah Potts, practical nursing, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Ryan Ziems, automation and robotic systems technology, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa

BUFFALO LAKE:

  • Cassidy Broughton, health information technician
  • Cassandra Hettinger, multimedia design technology, honors
  • Maleia Ryberg, liberal arts and sciences, highest honors

CEDAR MILLS:

  • Amber Bebow, practical nursing

COKATO:

  • Courtney Anderson, medical assistant
  • Brianna Grangroth, nursing, honors
  • Katlin Halonen, nursing
  • Dana Hausladen, practical nursing
  • Molly Hendrickson, liberal arts and sciences
  • Johanna Holt, communication studies and liberal arts and sciences
  • Michael Howell, liberal arts and sciences
  • Justin Jacobson, nursing
  • James Lindstrom, computer support technician, honors
  • Bethany Mayfield, liberal arts and sciences
  • Coriena Miller, liberal arts and sciences, honors
  • Treyton Siltala, liberal arts and sciences, high honors
  • Ashley Simonson, nursing, honors
  • Julia Stonelake, communication studies and liberal arts and sciences, high honors
  • Felecia Williams, health information technician
  • Stacy Yeazle, liberal arts and sciences, honors
  • Jack Zeidler, farm operations and management, high honors

DARWIN:

  • MaryLynn Boeson, health care administrative assistant, honors
  • Sole Erwin, nursing, high honors
  • Camron Lhotka, welding, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Jessica Lhotka, liberal arts and sciences, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Brenda Seefeldt, liberal arts and sciences
  • Teresa Smith, massage therapy, honors

DASSEL:

  • Charles Busche, CNC precision manufacturing technician, high honors
  • Maggie Gueningsman, health information technician, high honors
  • Bailey Hanson, liberal arts and sciences
  • Zada Hanson, occupational skills
  • Brooke Harmala, liberal arts and sciences
  • Anthony Kirby, liberal arts and sciences, high honors
  • Ethan Latt, liberal arts and sciences
  • Pierce Lueders, automation and robotic systems technology
  • Caitlin Paulsen, nursing, honors
  • Mekenzie Pedersen, liberal arts and sciences
  • Gabrielle Pieti, nursing
  • Reece Portele, CNC precision manufacturing technician
  • Joanna Stenson, massage therapy
  • Rian Suchy, automation and robotic systems technology, honors
  • Emma Thomas, liberal arts and sciences, highest honors
  • Jana Tolkkinen, liberal arts and sciences, honors

GLENCOE:

  • Paige Ackerson, liberal arts and sciences
  • Allysen Becker, nursing
  • Crystal Dahlke, accountant, honors
  • Kayla Dostal, liberal arts and sciences
  • Lynn Exsted, health information technician, highest honors
  • Jayden Gray, liberal arts and sciences, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Felicia Griffin, accountant, high honors
  • Nikki Horner, legal assistant
  • Alison Kettner, dairy management and farm operation and management
  • Marcus Lietzau, marketing and sales management
  • Joanna Martinez, nursing
  • Scott Mathews, machining technician
  • Emily Orocio, liberal arts and sciences
  • Derek Ortloff, machining technician, high honors
  • Cody Raduenz, computer programmer, highest honors
  • Giovanni Ramirez, practical nursing
  • Sara Rodearmel, liberal arts and sciences, high honors
  • Arely Rojas Hernandez, practical nursing
  • Abigail Schmieg, veterinary technology, honors
  • Sarah Schmieg, veterinary, technology
  • Kaytlin Sellner, web developer, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Ashley Teubert, liberal arts and sciences, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Ashley Wahl, nursing
  • Jordan Wildey, liberal arts and sciences

HECTOR:

  • Courtney Kramer, computer programmer, honors
  • Rae Krumrey, liberal arts and sciences and nursing, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Nolan Petersen, welding (two-year program)
  • Bryan Schulte, auto body collision technology
  • Logan Winkelmann, liberal arts and sciences, honors

HUTCHINSON:

  • Tawnya Aljets, accountant
  • Grant Anderson, nondestructive testing technology
  • Morgan Becker, liberal arts and sciences, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • David Brandon, liberal arts and sciences
  • Raquel Bushman, liberal arts and sciences
  • Jace Butcher, liberal arts and sciences
  • Cassidy Caya, liberal arts and sciences
  • Matthew Cheney, welding
  • Jordan Dobbs, liberal arts and sciences, honors
  • Brittney Ellefson, medical assistant, high honors
  • Nicolas Fischer, liberal arts and sciences
  • Crystal Fratzke, practical nursing
  • Justin Frick, liberal arts and sciences, honors
  • Isaiah Gandrud, nondestructive testing technology
  • Rebecca German, liberal arts and sciences, high honors
  • Dustin Gilbert, automation and robotic systems technology
  • Chandler Glaeser, automotive service technology
  • Kendall Glaser, electrician, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Jacob Gouveia, nondestructive testing technology
  • Ashley Haarstad, practical nursing
  • Faith Hall, liberal arts and sciences
  • Marlee Harlander, liberal arts and sciences
  • Ashley Hart, liberal arts and sciences
  • Brittany Hart, liberal arts and sciences
  • Logan Hempel, welding (one-year program)
  • Katelyn Huls, massage therapy, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Kylie Huls, liberal arts and sciences, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Caleb Inselmann, liberal arts and sciences, honors
  • Jacob Inselmann, web developer
  • Natasha Iverson, computer programmer
  • Drew Kallhoff, computer programmer, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Mindy Kinsell, liberal arts and sciences
  • Jessica Kortuem, massage therapy, high honors
  • Anthony Kosek, welding (two-year program)
  • Morgann Lee, nursing
  • Emily Lenarz, liberal arts and sciences, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Bryan Markgraf, automation and robotic systems technology
  • Briannah McDaniel, liberal arts and sciences
  • Cindy Mckee, health care administrative assistant, high honors
  • Hailey Messmer, liberal arts and sciences
  • Andrei Mlinar, computer aided drafting and design, high honors
  • Miranda Moore, liberal arts and sciences, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Ashley Nelson, liberal arts and sciences
  • Kendra Newcombe, liberal arts and sciences
  • Jaden Niemeyer, auto body collision technology
  • Brennan Niska, machining technician
  • Jameashia Nwankwo, computer programmer and manufacturing production technologies
  • Damaris Nyankabaria, nursing, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Ryan Oelfke, nondestructive testing technology, honors
  • Briana Oestreich, nursing, honors
  • Abigail Orsburne, chemical dependency counselor and liberal arts and sciences, high honors
  • Courtney Osmonson, liberal arts and sciences, honors
  • Travis Paehlke, network systems administration, honors
  • Tricia Rairdon, early childhood education, high honors
  • Stephanny Ramos, nursing
  • Cambria Randall, nursing, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Tucker Rath, welding (one-year program)
  • Joshua Rick, electritian
  • Alyssa Riebe, practical nursing
  • Matthew Sandeen, multimedia design technology and web developer
  • Nichole Schmid, phlebotomist, high honors
  • Levi Schmitz, accountant, honors
  • Morgan Schofield, liberal arts and sciences
  • Estella Schwartz, liberal arts and sciences, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Nola Schwarzrock, CNC precision manufacturing technician, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Amanda Scott, nursing
  • Jared Seller, machining technician
  • Deana Shaw, CAD technician, high honors
  • Jason Slepica, liberal arts and sciences, Phi Theta Kappa
  • John Storms, automation and robotic system technology
  • Hailey Struthers, nursing
  • Tyler Szymanski, liberal arts and sciences
  • Mariah Theuringer, agri business, honors
  • Kristi Thompson-Munn, administrative assistant
  • Julie Thurmer, practical nursing
  • Shannon Van Ort, nursing
  • Jordan Walter, administrative assistant and liberal arts and sciences, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
  • Chanice Whalen, nursing
  • Chasidy Wiler, practical nursing
  • Jake Williams, automation and robotic systems techology

SILVER LAKE:

  • Jacob Albers, CNC precision manufacturing technician
  • Zoe Edlund, liberal arts and sciences
  • Laura Gnerer, liberal arts and sciences
  • Carl Horrmann, welding (one-year program)

STEWART:

  • Katherine Hacker, agri business
  • Kalvin Koenig, farm operation and management
  • Hunter Quast, automation and robotic systems technology
  • Alexandra Renner, practical nursing