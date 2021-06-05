Ridgewater College announced the names of its fall and spring semester graduates. Students with a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.74 graduated with honors, students with a grade-point average of 3.75 to 3.99 graduated with high honors, and students with a grade-point average of 4.0 graduated with highest honors.
BROWNTON:
- Hayden Berge, electrician honors
- Alexander Haflund, electrician
- Kade Haflund, communication studies
- Caitlin Krzmarzick, multimedia design technology
- Cassandra Medina, education paraprofessional and early childhood special education, high honors
- Lane Miller, farm operation and management, high honors
- Maxwell Petersen, farm operation and management
- Sarah Potts, practical nursing, Phi Theta Kappa
- Ryan Ziems, automation and robotic systems technology, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
BUFFALO LAKE:
- Cassidy Broughton, health information technician
- Cassandra Hettinger, multimedia design technology, honors
- Maleia Ryberg, liberal arts and sciences, highest honors
CEDAR MILLS:
- Amber Bebow, practical nursing
COKATO:
- Courtney Anderson, medical assistant
- Brianna Grangroth, nursing, honors
- Katlin Halonen, nursing
- Dana Hausladen, practical nursing
- Molly Hendrickson, liberal arts and sciences
- Johanna Holt, communication studies and liberal arts and sciences
- Michael Howell, liberal arts and sciences
- Justin Jacobson, nursing
- James Lindstrom, computer support technician, honors
- Bethany Mayfield, liberal arts and sciences
- Coriena Miller, liberal arts and sciences, honors
- Treyton Siltala, liberal arts and sciences, high honors
- Ashley Simonson, nursing, honors
- Julia Stonelake, communication studies and liberal arts and sciences, high honors
- Felecia Williams, health information technician
- Stacy Yeazle, liberal arts and sciences, honors
- Jack Zeidler, farm operations and management, high honors
DARWIN:
- MaryLynn Boeson, health care administrative assistant, honors
- Sole Erwin, nursing, high honors
- Camron Lhotka, welding, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Jessica Lhotka, liberal arts and sciences, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Brenda Seefeldt, liberal arts and sciences
- Teresa Smith, massage therapy, honors
DASSEL:
- Charles Busche, CNC precision manufacturing technician, high honors
- Maggie Gueningsman, health information technician, high honors
- Bailey Hanson, liberal arts and sciences
- Zada Hanson, occupational skills
- Brooke Harmala, liberal arts and sciences
- Anthony Kirby, liberal arts and sciences, high honors
- Ethan Latt, liberal arts and sciences
- Pierce Lueders, automation and robotic systems technology
- Caitlin Paulsen, nursing, honors
- Mekenzie Pedersen, liberal arts and sciences
- Gabrielle Pieti, nursing
- Reece Portele, CNC precision manufacturing technician
- Joanna Stenson, massage therapy
- Rian Suchy, automation and robotic systems technology, honors
- Emma Thomas, liberal arts and sciences, highest honors
- Jana Tolkkinen, liberal arts and sciences, honors
GLENCOE:
- Paige Ackerson, liberal arts and sciences
- Allysen Becker, nursing
- Crystal Dahlke, accountant, honors
- Kayla Dostal, liberal arts and sciences
- Lynn Exsted, health information technician, highest honors
- Jayden Gray, liberal arts and sciences, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Felicia Griffin, accountant, high honors
- Nikki Horner, legal assistant
- Alison Kettner, dairy management and farm operation and management
- Marcus Lietzau, marketing and sales management
- Joanna Martinez, nursing
- Scott Mathews, machining technician
- Emily Orocio, liberal arts and sciences
- Derek Ortloff, machining technician, high honors
- Cody Raduenz, computer programmer, highest honors
- Giovanni Ramirez, practical nursing
- Sara Rodearmel, liberal arts and sciences, high honors
- Arely Rojas Hernandez, practical nursing
- Abigail Schmieg, veterinary technology, honors
- Sarah Schmieg, veterinary, technology
- Kaytlin Sellner, web developer, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Ashley Teubert, liberal arts and sciences, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Ashley Wahl, nursing
- Jordan Wildey, liberal arts and sciences
HECTOR:
- Courtney Kramer, computer programmer, honors
- Rae Krumrey, liberal arts and sciences and nursing, Phi Theta Kappa
- Nolan Petersen, welding (two-year program)
- Bryan Schulte, auto body collision technology
- Logan Winkelmann, liberal arts and sciences, honors
HUTCHINSON:
- Tawnya Aljets, accountant
- Grant Anderson, nondestructive testing technology
- Morgan Becker, liberal arts and sciences, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- David Brandon, liberal arts and sciences
- Raquel Bushman, liberal arts and sciences
- Jace Butcher, liberal arts and sciences
- Cassidy Caya, liberal arts and sciences
- Matthew Cheney, welding
- Jordan Dobbs, liberal arts and sciences, honors
- Brittney Ellefson, medical assistant, high honors
- Nicolas Fischer, liberal arts and sciences
- Crystal Fratzke, practical nursing
- Justin Frick, liberal arts and sciences, honors
- Isaiah Gandrud, nondestructive testing technology
- Rebecca German, liberal arts and sciences, high honors
- Dustin Gilbert, automation and robotic systems technology
- Chandler Glaeser, automotive service technology
- Kendall Glaser, electrician, Phi Theta Kappa
- Jacob Gouveia, nondestructive testing technology
- Ashley Haarstad, practical nursing
- Faith Hall, liberal arts and sciences
- Marlee Harlander, liberal arts and sciences
- Ashley Hart, liberal arts and sciences
- Brittany Hart, liberal arts and sciences
- Logan Hempel, welding (one-year program)
- Katelyn Huls, massage therapy, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Kylie Huls, liberal arts and sciences, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Caleb Inselmann, liberal arts and sciences, honors
- Jacob Inselmann, web developer
- Natasha Iverson, computer programmer
- Drew Kallhoff, computer programmer, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Mindy Kinsell, liberal arts and sciences
- Jessica Kortuem, massage therapy, high honors
- Anthony Kosek, welding (two-year program)
- Morgann Lee, nursing
- Emily Lenarz, liberal arts and sciences, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Bryan Markgraf, automation and robotic systems technology
- Briannah McDaniel, liberal arts and sciences
- Cindy Mckee, health care administrative assistant, high honors
- Hailey Messmer, liberal arts and sciences
- Andrei Mlinar, computer aided drafting and design, high honors
- Miranda Moore, liberal arts and sciences, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Ashley Nelson, liberal arts and sciences
- Kendra Newcombe, liberal arts and sciences
- Jaden Niemeyer, auto body collision technology
- Brennan Niska, machining technician
- Jameashia Nwankwo, computer programmer and manufacturing production technologies
- Damaris Nyankabaria, nursing, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Ryan Oelfke, nondestructive testing technology, honors
- Briana Oestreich, nursing, honors
- Abigail Orsburne, chemical dependency counselor and liberal arts and sciences, high honors
- Courtney Osmonson, liberal arts and sciences, honors
- Travis Paehlke, network systems administration, honors
- Tricia Rairdon, early childhood education, high honors
- Stephanny Ramos, nursing
- Cambria Randall, nursing, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Tucker Rath, welding (one-year program)
- Joshua Rick, electritian
- Alyssa Riebe, practical nursing
- Matthew Sandeen, multimedia design technology and web developer
- Nichole Schmid, phlebotomist, high honors
- Levi Schmitz, accountant, honors
- Morgan Schofield, liberal arts and sciences
- Estella Schwartz, liberal arts and sciences, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Nola Schwarzrock, CNC precision manufacturing technician, high honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Amanda Scott, nursing
- Jared Seller, machining technician
- Deana Shaw, CAD technician, high honors
- Jason Slepica, liberal arts and sciences, Phi Theta Kappa
- John Storms, automation and robotic system technology
- Hailey Struthers, nursing
- Tyler Szymanski, liberal arts and sciences
- Mariah Theuringer, agri business, honors
- Kristi Thompson-Munn, administrative assistant
- Julie Thurmer, practical nursing
- Shannon Van Ort, nursing
- Jordan Walter, administrative assistant and liberal arts and sciences, honors, Phi Theta Kappa
- Chanice Whalen, nursing
- Chasidy Wiler, practical nursing
- Jake Williams, automation and robotic systems techology
SILVER LAKE:
- Jacob Albers, CNC precision manufacturing technician
- Zoe Edlund, liberal arts and sciences
- Laura Gnerer, liberal arts and sciences
- Carl Horrmann, welding (one-year program)
STEWART:
- Katherine Hacker, agri business
- Kalvin Koenig, farm operation and management
- Hunter Quast, automation and robotic systems technology
- Alexandra Renner, practical nursing