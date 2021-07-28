St. Cloud State University graduated more than 950 students following the spring 2021 semester, and among them were six local students:
Hutchinson:
- Aleisha Ahlbrecht, bachelor's degree in liberal arts
- Katelyn Fritsch, master's degree in social work
- Julia Nelson-Troska, associate's degree in liberal arts and sciences
- Kimberly Ortloff, graduate certification in autism spectrum disorders
- Hailey Schwarze, bachelor's degree in special education academic and behavioral strategist, magna cum laude
Silver Lake:
- Taylor Zitur, bachelor's degree in elementary/K-6 education, summa cum laude