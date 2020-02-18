More than 710 students graduated from St. Cloud State University this past fall semester, and among the group were several local students.

Dassel:

  • Anna Carlen, Bachelor of Science in community psychology, cum laude
  • Anika Moe, Bachelor of Science in social work, summa cum laude
  • Abigale Pearson, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude
  • Kennedy Petit, Bachelor of Science in biology: biodiversity, ecology and evolution

Glencoe:

  • Terri Cohrs, Associate of Arts in liberal arts and sciences

Hutchinson:

  • Jacob Burich, Bachelor of Science in finance
  • Kaylee Johnson, Associate of Arts in liberal arts and sciences
  • Jarin Karala, Bachelor of Science in information systems, cum laude
  • Abigail Ogren, Bachelor of Science in elementary/K-6 education, magna cum laude
  • Samantha Olson, Bachelor of Science in elementary/K-6 education
  • Elijah Stuber, Bachelor of Arts in Earth sciences and hydrology, summa cum laude

Stewart:

  • Shanel Galea, Bachelor of Science in social studies education

Winsted:

  • Morgan Thiry, Bachelor of Science in nursing, summa cum laude

