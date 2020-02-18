More than 710 students graduated from St. Cloud State University this past fall semester, and among the group were several local students.
Dassel:
- Anna Carlen, Bachelor of Science in community psychology, cum laude
- Anika Moe, Bachelor of Science in social work, summa cum laude
- Abigale Pearson, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude
- Kennedy Petit, Bachelor of Science in biology: biodiversity, ecology and evolution
Glencoe:
- Terri Cohrs, Associate of Arts in liberal arts and sciences
Hutchinson:
- Jacob Burich, Bachelor of Science in finance
- Kaylee Johnson, Associate of Arts in liberal arts and sciences
- Jarin Karala, Bachelor of Science in information systems, cum laude
- Abigail Ogren, Bachelor of Science in elementary/K-6 education, magna cum laude
- Samantha Olson, Bachelor of Science in elementary/K-6 education
- Elijah Stuber, Bachelor of Arts in Earth sciences and hydrology, summa cum laude
Stewart:
- Shanel Galea, Bachelor of Science in social studies education
Winsted:
- Morgan Thiry, Bachelor of Science in nursing, summa cum laude