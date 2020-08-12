The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth announced its graduates for the spring 2020 semester, and few local students were among the list.
- Paige Forsman of Cokato, Bachelor of Arts in psychology
- Reese Jansen of Litchfield, Bachelor of Arts in marketing, magna cum laude
- Morgan Harepl of Glencoe, Bachelor of Arts in psychology, magna cum laude
- Meghan Stordahl of Litchfield, Bachelor of Arts in psychology, cum laude and Webster Scholar
- Paige Schneider of Plato, Bachelor of Science in exercise physiology