Bethel University announced its dean's list for the 2019 fall semester and five local students were on the list: Clara Anderson and Alison Yira of Hutchinson, Kayla Lundin and Caitlin Young of Dassel, and Alysa Dietrich of Winsted. To earn this honor students had to achieve a 3.6 GPA or better.
Local students on Bethel dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
