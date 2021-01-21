Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, and seven local students were listed. They are Makenna Einck, Victoria Gran, Eavan McCormick and Lillie Ortloff of Hutchinson; Sara Cronk of Dassel, Haley Lukes of Glencoe and Kathryn Nowak of Silver Lake. To receive this honor, students achieved a GPA of 3.7 or better.
Local students on Gustavus dean's list
