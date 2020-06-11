The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse dean's list for the 2020 spring semester was announced, and four local students were named: Liz Lansink, Abi Reiter and Claire Trudeau of Hutchinson; and Gabriell Bayerl of Silver Lake.
Local students on La Crosse dean's list
Tags
Mitchell Abraham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Three injured in Friday evening crash on State Highway 24
- BTS star Jungkook releases debut solo single
- McLeod County Fair is canceled for 2020
- McLeod County commissioners table resolution questioning executive orders
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- County monitoring transition period for COVID
- Protesters gather outside Glencoe courthouse
- Doors for worship services are opening once more
- Where have the patients gone?
- Council wrestles with airport request