North Dakota State College of Science announced its president’s list for the spring 2021 semester, and two local students earned the honor: Gabrielle Hahn of Hutchinson and Alexandra Hansch of Brownton. To receive this honor students had to achieve a 3.5 GPA or better while taking at least 12 credits.
Local students on NDSCS president's list
