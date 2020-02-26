The University of Minnesota Twin Cities announced its dean's list for the fall 2019 semester, and several local students were included. To receive this honor, students had to complete 12 credits or more and achieve a 3.66 GPA or better.

Dassel: Michael Corcoran and Gannon Miller

Glencoe: Lindsay Wedin

Hutchinson: Jinbin Chen, Matthew Jenum, Riley Jenum, Austin Kopesky, Grace Lembke, Quin McCormick, Mara Pollmann, Macaulay Vanderpol and Savannah Wallace

Lester Prairie: Andrew Jackson and Abbigayle Schultz

Silver Lake: Lucas Hoof

