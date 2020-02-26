The University of Minnesota Twin Cities announced its dean's list for the fall 2019 semester, and several local students were included. To receive this honor, students had to complete 12 credits or more and achieve a 3.66 GPA or better.
Dassel: Michael Corcoran and Gannon Miller
Glencoe: Lindsay Wedin
Hutchinson: Jinbin Chen, Matthew Jenum, Riley Jenum, Austin Kopesky, Grace Lembke, Quin McCormick, Mara Pollmann, Macaulay Vanderpol and Savannah Wallace
Lester Prairie: Andrew Jackson and Abbigayle Schultz
Silver Lake: Lucas Hoof