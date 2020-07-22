The University of Minnesota Twin Cities announced its dean's list for the spring 2020 semester, and several local students were included. To receive this honor, students had to complete 12 credits or more and achieve a 3.66 GPA or better.
Brownton: Spencer Johnson
Dassel: Dannalee Johnson
Glencoe: Destiney Exsted
Hutchinson: Morgan Cavanaugh, Jinbin Chen, Riley Jenum, Austin Kopesky, Quin McCormick, Brandon Rezac, Jackson Ruschmeyer, Jack Sanders, Elizabeth Schwartz, Eliza Smith, Josiah Wollan
Lester Prairie: Andrew Jackson and Abbigayle Schultz