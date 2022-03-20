The University of Minnesota Twin Cities announced its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester, and 10 Hutchinson students were included: Morgan Cavanaugh, Jayda Goldschmidt, Jillian Heilman, Mara Pollmann, Daniela Rickertsen, Daniel Scheele, Lillian Scheele, Oakley Streeter, Grace Swaja and Adam Tracy. To receive this honor, students had to complete 12 credits or more and achieve a 3.66 GPA or better.
