The University of Minnesota Duluth announced its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester, and three local students were on the list: Ethan Beffert, Brady Decker and Ryan Tollefson of Hutchinson. Students on the dean's list achieved a 3.5 GPA or better.
Local students on UMD dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
