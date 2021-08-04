The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse dean's list for the 2021 spring semester was announced, and six local students were named: Liz Lansink, Abi Reiter and Claire Trudeau of Hutchinson, and Gabriell Bayerl, Kait Popp and Rachael Popp of Silver Lake. To receive this honor, students had to carry at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA or better.