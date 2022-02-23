The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse dean's list for the 2021 fall semester was announced and five local students were named: Liz Lansink, Tristin Nelsen, Abi Reiter and Claire Trudeau of Hutchinson, and Gabriell Bayerl of Silver Lake. To receive this honor, students had to carry at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA or better.

