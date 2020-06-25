Wheaton College in Illinois announced its spring 2020 dean's list, and two local students earned this honor: Faith Rakow and Emma Wollan of Hutchinson. Students had to carry at least 12 credits and achieve a 3.5 GPA to earn this honor.
Local students on Wheaton dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
