The Hutchinson Fire Department recently honored two retiring volunteer firefighters who each spent decades with the department.
Brent Reiner retired after more than 28 years of service, and Jay Landreville retired after more than 20 years of service.
“On behalf of the entire department I would like to thank them both for collectively more than 49 years of service with our organization,” Chief Mike Schumann wrote in a short address. He added, “Their names will proudly be displayed forever on our recognition wall at the fire station.