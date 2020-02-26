Minnesota State University Mankato announced its 2019 fall semester dean's list and several local students were named.

Those who maintained a 3.5-3.99 GPA were named to the honors list, while those who maintained a 4.0 GPA were named to the high honors list and are marked with an asterisk.

Brownton: Donovan Becker, Molli Cacka, Allie Harpel, Chase Schrupp and Kayla Stuber

Dassel: Tate Marschall

Glencoe: *Alexis Grack, Janna Hatrick, *Madison Kalenberg, *Blake Pieschke, Jacob Popelka and Michaela Sylvester

Hutchinson: Jordan Anderson, *Morgan Ebert, Ellie Lenarz, *Ryan McCormick, Tyler Nadeau, Ally Peterson, *Abigail Rannow, *Dylan Reid, *Dylan Rosenau and Allison Theisen

Lester Prairie: Alyson Feltmann, *Brendan Feltmann, *Taylor Kriz, *Julia Pelzel and Taylor Tretti 

Silver Lake: MacKenzie Davis and Emily Hackbarth

Winsted: Austin Barrett, Ivy Fesenmaier, *McKenna Fury and Alexis Meuleners

